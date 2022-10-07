Brokerages Set Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) PT at $10.11

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.89.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Holley from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Holley in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Holley from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th.

In related news, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 24,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $159,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,011.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 24,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $159,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,011.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Tomlinson purchased 7,500 shares of Holley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,321.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Holley by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 313,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holley by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Holley by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Holley by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Holley by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the period.

Holley stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.33 million, a PE ratio of 65.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.53. Holley has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $14.68.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

