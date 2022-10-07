Brokerages Set Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) PT at $104.29

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

In other news, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,501.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,444.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $423,655,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,111,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,604,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $73.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.03. Ziff Davis has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $143.09.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

