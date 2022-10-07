Brokers Issue Forecasts for CACI International Inc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of CACI International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $4.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.34. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $18.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.65 EPS.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CACI International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.86.

NYSE CACI opened at $263.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. CACI International has a 12 month low of $238.29 and a 12 month high of $313.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.78 and a 200-day moving average of $281.12.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $83,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,961.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $483,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $83,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,961.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CACI International by 91.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after acquiring an additional 44,903 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 65,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 64,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 12.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

