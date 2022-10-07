Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Insider Sells £63,626.57 in Stock

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating) insider Ben Thorpe sold 3,379 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,883 ($22.75), for a total transaction of £63,626.57 ($76,880.82).

Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Performance

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock opened at GBX 1,930 ($23.32) on Friday. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,854.72 ($22.41) and a one year high of GBX 2,800 ($33.83). The company has a market cap of £312.83 million and a PE ratio of 13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,172.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,260.71.

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

Brooks Macdonald Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a GBX 45 ($0.54) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRK shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

(Get Rating)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

Further Reading

