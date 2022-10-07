BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -. BRP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.63-$8.90 EPS.

BRP Stock Down 2.0 %

DOOO opened at $64.91 on Friday. BRP has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $95.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 526.63%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 7.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in BRP during the second quarter worth about $1,622,000. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in BRP by 1,052.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BRP by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in BRP by 70.8% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

Further Reading

