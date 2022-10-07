BT Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,518. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average of $43.88. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $52.22.

