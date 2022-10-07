BT Wealth Management LLC Has $238,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

BT Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,934,814,000 after buying an additional 1,585,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after buying an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 294.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after buying an additional 19,602,668 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $732,770,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CSX to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

CSX traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.77. 458,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,779,014. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

