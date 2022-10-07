BT Wealth Management LLC Has $75.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 21.0% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. BT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.29% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $75,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $6.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.20. The company had a trading volume of 65,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,817. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.81. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $197.03 and a twelve month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

