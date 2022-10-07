Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives $35.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.07.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bumble from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bumble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Bumble Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $24.90 on Friday. Bumble has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -622.34 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bumble by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth about $30,879,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bumble by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 275,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 160,385 shares in the last quarter.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

