Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Trading Down 6.3%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) shares fell 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.94 and last traded at $4.94. 66,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,184,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

Butterfly Network Trading Up 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54.

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 25.69% and a negative net margin of 159.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darius Shahida sold 20,139 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $110,563.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 656,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,793.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,408 shares of company stock valued at $142,539. Company insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFLY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 79.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Butterfly Network by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,329,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 100,153 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 187,996 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

