CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Cut to C$32.00 by Analysts at CIBC

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target dropped by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.92% from the company’s previous close.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.05.

CAE stock traded down C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$22.39. 500,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,598. The company has a market cap of C$7.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.00. CAE has a twelve month low of C$20.90 and a twelve month high of C$42.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$25.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.68.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$933.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$941.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CAE will post 1.3499999 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

