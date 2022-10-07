CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Cut to C$32.00 by Analysts at CIBC

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target dropped by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.92% from the company’s previous close.
CAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.05.
CAE Stock Down 2.1 %
CAE stock traded down C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$22.39. 500,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,598. The company has a market cap of C$7.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.00. CAE has a twelve month low of C$20.90 and a twelve month high of C$42.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$25.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.68.
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
