Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Trading 3.1% Higher

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $14.03. 4,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 126,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Up 3.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, CEO Louis Todd Borgmann purchased 7,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.62 per share, for a total transaction of $125,013.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,669.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Louis Todd Borgmann purchased 7,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $125,013.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,669.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Obermeier purchased 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $101,282.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,880.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 42,268 shares of company stock worth $691,954. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $760,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Further Reading

