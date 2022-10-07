Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 2.1% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $9,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 2.2 %

CNI traded down $2.46 on Friday, reaching $109.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,524. The stock has a market cap of $74.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $106.61 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.38 and its 200 day moving average is $118.86.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 33.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Desjardins upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.74.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

