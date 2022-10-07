Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Lowered to C$163.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$167.00 to C$163.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$169.00 price objective (down previously from C$173.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$155.18.

TSE:CNR traded down C$3.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$150.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,828. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$137.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$171.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$158.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$153.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$102.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.73.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.77 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.12 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8900008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.29, for a total value of C$1,353,987.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,528,014.72.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

