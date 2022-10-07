Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.97

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$21.97 and last traded at C$22.27, with a volume of 100688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.65.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CWB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$25.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.66. The firm has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.50, for a total value of C$40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,206 shares in the company, valued at C$642,753. In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.50, for a total value of C$40,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$642,753. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,010,834.76. Insiders bought a total of 10,700 shares of company stock worth $242,695 over the last quarter.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

