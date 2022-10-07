Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Gap Up to $3.75

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.75, but opened at $3.88. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 536,409 shares changing hands.
CGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.
Canopy Growth Trading Down 17.3 %
The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Canopy Growth by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 902,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 199,616 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,709,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 353,281 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 389,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 167,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
