CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 46 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $747,950,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,922,000 after buying an additional 385,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,184,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Cigna Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $293.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.53. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $296.29.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,580 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,771. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.