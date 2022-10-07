CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 1,487 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $157.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

