CAPROCK Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $231.53 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.40.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.