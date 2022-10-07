CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.13 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in CME Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.14.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group stock opened at $175.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.58. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.08 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

