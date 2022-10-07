CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 577,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,462,000 after purchasing an additional 59,713 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 31,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

CAT stock opened at $178.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.67. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

