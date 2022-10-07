CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $753,000 Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1,416,332.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,272 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,211,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,125,000 after buying an additional 18,349 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 0.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 876,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,541,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Diageo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,093,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $168.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.68 and a 200-day moving average of $185.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $163.50 and a 12-month high of $223.14.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

