CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $264,267,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,690,668,000 after buying an additional 328,367 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 985,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,054,000 after buying an additional 316,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,009,510,000 after buying an additional 156,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 912.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 171,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,772,000 after buying an additional 154,609 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,978 shares of company stock worth $39,563,556 in the last quarter. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDG. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.08.

TDG stock opened at $547.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $500.08 and a 12-month high of $686.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $607.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $596.62.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $18.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.53%.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.