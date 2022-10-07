CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCOR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 765.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 53,896 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $580,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,197,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,683,087 shares in the company, valued at $182,312,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,197,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,683,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,312,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $382,809.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,002.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,715,839. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procore Technologies Price Performance

PCOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.92.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $105.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.02.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

