CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,890 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,481 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $482.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $213.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $520.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $515.63. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

