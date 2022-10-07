CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director Sells $40,000.00 in Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) Director Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Andrew Snyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,483 shares of CareCloud stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $37,089.83.

CareCloud stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,801. The firm has a market cap of $60.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. CareCloud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $8.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.48 million. CareCloud had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTBC. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of CareCloud to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareCloud in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

