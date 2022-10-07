CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $64.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $105.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $65.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. CarMax has a 52 week low of $63.60 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.42.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $29,002,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 104,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after buying an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

