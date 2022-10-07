Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Truist Financial

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CVNA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Carvana from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Carvana from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Carvana from $220.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Carvana from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE CVNA opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Carvana has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $309.50.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carvana will post -8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 2.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 303,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 34.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 25.0% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Carvana by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

