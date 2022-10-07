Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Position Boosted by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Catalent by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,097,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,563,000 after buying an additional 51,402 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $803,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 446,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,615 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $37,094.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,343. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Catalent to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.88.

Shares of Catalent stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,098. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.19 and a 1-year high of $140.55.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

