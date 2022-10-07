Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CAT opened at $178.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.67. The stock has a market cap of $94.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.38.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

