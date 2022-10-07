CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Position Lowered by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.08% of CDW worth $16,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 6,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 45.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Stock Down 0.9 %

CDW opened at $165.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.98. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $152.15 and a twelve month high of $208.71.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

