CEEK VR Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $115.14 million and approximately $19.60 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC on exchanges.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.143378 USD and is down -2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $10,371,443.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

