CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CX shares. StockNews.com cut CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Institutional Trading of CEMEX

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 13.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,929,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after buying an additional 233,401 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the second quarter worth about $194,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the second quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 24.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX Stock Down 0.6 %

CX opened at $3.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CEMEX

(Get Rating)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.