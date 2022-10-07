Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $62.72

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.72 ($0.76) and traded as low as GBX 42.40 ($0.51). Cenkos Securities shares last traded at GBX 44 ($0.53), with a volume of 66,440 shares traded.

Cenkos Securities Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.29. The company has a market cap of £26.36 million and a PE ratio of 2,175.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 62.58.

Cenkos Securities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cenkos Securities’s payout ratio is currently 212.50%.

About Cenkos Securities

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad, broking and research, and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers for various sectors, including technology, healthcare, energy, and industrial.

