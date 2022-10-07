Centene (NYSE:CNC) Shares Gap Down to $80.24

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $80.24, but opened at $76.67. Centene shares last traded at $76.38, with a volume of 37,524 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.85.

Centene Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Centene

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 30.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 81.3% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

