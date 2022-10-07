Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.28

Shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.28 and traded as low as $16.57. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 8,089 shares traded.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund
Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (CEN)
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.