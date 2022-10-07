Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.28

Shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.28 and traded as low as $16.57. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 8,089 shares traded.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEN. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 495,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 245,245 shares during the period.

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

