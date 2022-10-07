Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) General Counsel Sells $18,023.85 in Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) General Counsel Iqbal J. Hussain sold 4,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $18,023.85. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 154,712 shares in the company, valued at $611,112.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.48, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $367.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTA. OUP Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC now owns 2,937,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after acquiring an additional 595,724 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,314,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 432,019 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 669,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 430,059 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 832,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 216,029 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 3,683.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 173,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

CNTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

Featured Stories

