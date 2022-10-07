Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Central Pacific Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

CPF stock opened at $21.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.63.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $70.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Pacific Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPF. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

