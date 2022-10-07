ChainSwaps Reaches One Day Volume of $11,096.00 (CHAIN)

ChainSwaps (CHAIN) traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. One ChainSwaps token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainSwaps has a total market capitalization of $325.22 and approximately $11,096.00 worth of ChainSwaps was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ChainSwaps has traded 99.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChainSwaps alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,905.61 or 0.99426727 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003246 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00050979 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00063022 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00022012 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004928 BTC.

About ChainSwaps

ChainSwaps (CHAIN) is a token. It was first traded on May 1st, 2022. ChainSwaps’ total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. ChainSwaps’ official website is chainswaps.io. ChainSwaps’ official Twitter account is @chain_swaps. ChainSwaps’ official message board is medium.com/@chainswaps.

ChainSwaps Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwaps (CHAIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ChainSwaps has a current supply of 450,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ChainSwaps is 0.00000535 USD and is down -22.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $170.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://chainswaps.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainSwaps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainSwaps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainSwaps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChainSwaps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainSwaps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.