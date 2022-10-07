Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Planning LLC

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International makes up approximately 1.7% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

CRL traded down $4.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.75. 3,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,114. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.99 and a 200 day moving average of $232.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $449.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.33.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.