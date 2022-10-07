Chase Investment Counsel Corp Acquires Shares of 26,790 ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,702,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,618,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,914 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,677 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3,085.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,808,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,903 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.30.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded down $6.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.85. 408,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,651,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.16 and a 200-day moving average of $60.43. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $41.88 and a 12 month high of $76.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,560. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.