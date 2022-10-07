Chase Investment Counsel Corp Buys New Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,000. Enphase Energy makes up about 1.7% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 780.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ENPH. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.17.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.02. 190,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,242,254. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $324.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The company had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,621 shares of company stock worth $48,543,642 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

