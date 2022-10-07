Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,252 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.77. 384,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,255,368. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.23 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.23.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.