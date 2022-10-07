Chase Investment Counsel Corp Increases Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $30.61. 212,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,675,039. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 154.46%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

