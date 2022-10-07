Chase Investment Counsel Corp Makes New $272,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,953 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 47.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 550.0% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,261,168. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.31.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research cut shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.48.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

