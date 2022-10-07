Chase Investment Counsel Corp Makes New Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $35,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.79.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB traded down $10.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.91. 30,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,338. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $308.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.85 and its 200-day moving average is $238.23.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

