Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 23,908 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp reduced its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,908 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Sealed Air by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Sealed Air by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,155.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $395,640 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Down 2.7 %

SEE stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.95. 17,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,985. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average is $59.18. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Sealed Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

