Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 493 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lessened its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies accounts for about 2.3% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 46.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,456 shares of company stock worth $18,458,337 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.00.

Shares of NYSE CSL traded down $4.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $293.46. 8,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $298.34 and its 200 day moving average is $267.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $201.68 and a one year high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Stories

