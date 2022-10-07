CheeseSwap (CHEESE) Price Hits $0.0000

CheeseSwap (CHEESE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One CheeseSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CheeseSwap has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. CheeseSwap has a total market capitalization of $115,829.00 and $10,249.00 worth of CheeseSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000407 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EXMR FDN (EXMR) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EVOS (EVOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CheeseSwap Token Profile

CheeseSwap (CRYPTO:CHEESE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2021. CheeseSwap’s total supply is 99,499,999,000 tokens. The official website for CheeseSwap is cheeseswap.network. CheeseSwap’s official Twitter account is @cheese_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CheeseSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CheeseSwap (CHEESE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CheeseSwap has a current supply of 99,499,999,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CheeseSwap is 0.0000012 USD and is down -5.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $46.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheeseswap.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheeseSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CheeseSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CheeseSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

