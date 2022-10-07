China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) Shares Up 130%

China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 130% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 16,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 18,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

China Dasheng Biotechnology Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.

China Dasheng Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China Dasheng Biotechnology Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of bacteria based products used as additives for livestock feed and crop cultivation in the People's Republic of China. It provides artificial microorganisms (AM) and high-efficiency microorganism (HM) based biological bacterium blends; and biological preservatives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Dasheng Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Dasheng Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.